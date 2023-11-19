Sunday's contest that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-1) versus the Rice Owls (2-2) at Tudor Fieldhouse should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 58-57 in favor of Saint Mary's (CA). Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Owls are coming off of a 78-75 loss to Georgia Tech in their last outing on Thursday.

Rice vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 58, Rice 57

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls had a +149 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They put up 71.7 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and allowed 67.0 per contest to rank 248th in college basketball.

Rice scored 69.4 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 2.3 fewer points per game than its season average (71.7).

The Owls posted 73.5 points per game last year at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (71.0).

Rice surrendered 66.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (68.0).

