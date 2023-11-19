Sunday's contest that pits the Washington State Cougars (4-0) against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-1) at William J. Nicks Building should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-51 in favor of Washington State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Panthers came out on top in their last outing 101-44 against North American on Thursday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 80, Prairie View A&M 51

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a -66 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They put up 66.0 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and gave up 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M tallied 65.6 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (66.0).

At home, the Panthers posted 5.5 more points per game last year (70.1) than they did on the road (64.6).

Defensively Prairie View A&M played better in home games last year, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 76.1 when playing on the road.

