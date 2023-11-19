Will Peyton Hendershot Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Peyton Hendershot was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Dallas Cowboys match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Looking for Hendershot's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Cowboys this week:
- KaVontae Turpin (FP/shoulder): 7 Rec; 69 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jalen Tolbert (FP/knee): 12 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Cowboys vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hendershot 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3.0
Hendershot Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|1
|1
|3
|0
