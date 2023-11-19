The North Texas Mean Green (2-2) will meet the Towson Tigers (2-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Towson Game Information

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 10.6 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

North Texas vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 64.5 337th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 55.8 1st 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 30.6 251st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th 105th 14.0 Assists 11.0 329th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 10.5 44th

