Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.4 per game.

Prescott has thrown for 2,415 yards (268.3 yards per game) this season while completing 70.7% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and six picks. Prescott has also contributed via the running game, producing 135 rushing yards (15.0 per game) and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Prescott vs. the Panthers

Prescott vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 188 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 188 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Carolina has given up two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Panthers this season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 176.4 yards per outing this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

The Panthers have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.2 per game).

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 259.5 (-115)

259.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-175)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has topped his passing yards prop total in seven games this season, or 77.8%.

The Cowboys pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

Prescott's 8.1 yards per attempt rank fourth in the league.

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in eight of nine games, including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 19 of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (76.0%).

Prescott accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his total 300 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the rushing yards over in five of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Prescott has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 9.4% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 26-for-35 / 404 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-44 / 374 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

