The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) and the Fordham Rams (2-1) play in a game with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian went 8-17-0 ATS last season.

Abilene Christian (8-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 30.5% less often than Fordham (20-12-0) last year.

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 75.0 147 71.1 138.7 142.0 Fordham 72.0 147 67.6 138.7 137.9

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Wildcats put up were 7.4 more points than the Rams allowed (67.6).

Abilene Christian had an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 8-17-0 14-11-0 Fordham 20-12-0 18-14-0

Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian Fordham 9-5 Home Record 18-2 4-8 Away Record 6-5 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

