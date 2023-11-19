Abilene Christian vs. Fordham: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) and the Fordham Rams (2-1) play in a game with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats
- Abilene Christian went 8-17-0 ATS last season.
- Abilene Christian (8-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 30.5% less often than Fordham (20-12-0) last year.
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Abilene Christian
|75.0
|147
|71.1
|138.7
|142.0
|Fordham
|72.0
|147
|67.6
|138.7
|137.9
Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Wildcats put up were 7.4 more points than the Rams allowed (67.6).
- Abilene Christian had an 8-5 record against the spread and an 11-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Abilene Christian
|8-17-0
|14-11-0
|Fordham
|20-12-0
|18-14-0
Abilene Christian vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Abilene Christian
|Fordham
|9-5
|Home Record
|18-2
|4-8
|Away Record
|6-5
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|13-6-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.3
|71.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
