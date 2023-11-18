As we enter Week 12 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Pioneer League on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bucknell Bison at Marist Red Foxes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) San Diego Toreros at Stetson Hatters 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at Butler Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

