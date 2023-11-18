Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
With the college football season entering Week 12, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To ensure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Iowa Hawkeyes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
