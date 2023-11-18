There is an exciting high school game -- Harlingen South High School vs. Victoria West High School -- in Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 1:00 PM CT.

Victoria West vs. Harlingen South Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cameron County Games This Week

Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi at Veterans Memorial High School - Brownsville

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rio Hondo High School at Goliad High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Marion, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

San Benito High School at United High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Victoria County Games This Week

Pharr-San-Juan-Alamo High School at Victoria East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

