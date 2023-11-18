UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the UTEP Miners (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Miners will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup in this article.
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-7.5)
|47.5
|-330
|+260
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- UTEP has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Miners have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Middle Tennessee is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
