The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the UTEP Miners (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Miners will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-7.5) 47.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

UTEP has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Miners have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Middle Tennessee is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.