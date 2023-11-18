The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) host a CUSA showdown against the UTEP Miners (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee ranks 63rd in total offense (392.4 yards per game) and 101st in total defense (401 yards allowed per game) this year. UTEP ranks 86th with 361.6 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 67th with 374.5 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

UTEP Middle Tennessee 361.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (66th) 374.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (93rd) 158.9 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (102nd) 202.7 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.9 (35th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 7 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 139 carries for 746 yards, or 74.6 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has totaled 615 yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 183 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has collected 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 786 (78.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has five touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Tyrin Smith's 30 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,604 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 307 yards (30.7 ypg) on 112 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 80 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game), scoring two times.

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 583 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 68 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 35 passes for 552 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson has been the target of 59 passes and compiled 43 catches for 450 yards, an average of 45 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

