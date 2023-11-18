The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at College Park Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up 9.6 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Mavericks allowed their opponents to score (74.4).

UTSA had a 10-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.7) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

When UT Arlington totaled more than 67.3 points last season, it went 11-9.

The Mavericks shot 35.6% from the field last season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 22.7% the Roadrunners allowed to opponents.

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points less than the 52.2% shooting opponents of the Mavericks averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule