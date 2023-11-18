Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Tomball High School vs. Oak Ridge High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT, Tomball High School plays away from home against Oak Ridge High School.
Tomball vs. Oak Ridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Willis High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Randall Reed, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: College Station, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Creek High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Giddings, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Harris County Games This Week
C E King High School at Clear Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Webster, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Springs High School at Galena Park North Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Grand Prairie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Houston at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston Heights at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Delmar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Tully, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Collins High School at The Woodlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Woodforest, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
