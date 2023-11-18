Oddsmakers have set player props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry and others when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 24.0 points per game average is 7.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 1.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Chet Holmgren is putting up 15.3 points per game this season, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

Holmgren's assists average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +110)

The 10.5-point over/under for Luguentz Dort on Saturday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Dort's 2.0 three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 29.5-point over/under for Curry on Saturday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

Curry's 5.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

