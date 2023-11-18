The Golden State Warriors (6-7) aim to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) on November 18, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Oklahoma City is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank third.

The Thunder put up 5.4 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors give up (112.1).

When Oklahoma City totals more than 112.1 points, it is 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder post 120.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.3 points per contest.

Oklahoma City cedes 116.4 points per game at home, compared to 104.4 on the road.

In home games, the Thunder are making 1.9 fewer treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (44.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries