The Golden State Warriors (6-7) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 228.9, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder are 9-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored six times and won four of those games.

This season, Oklahoma City has won three of its five games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 5 41.7% 117.5 230.1 111.4 223.5 229.8 Warriors 3 23.1% 112.6 230.1 112.1 223.5 225.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in seven games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in five games when playing on the road.

The Thunder put up 117.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 112.1 the Warriors give up.

Oklahoma City has a 7-0 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Thunder and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 9-3 4-2 6-6 Warriors 5-8 3-3 6-7

Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights

Thunder Warriors 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 7-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-5

