The Golden State Warriors (5-1) clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, BSOK

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1 block.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Thunder are getting 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.

Jalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown with 5.7 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

Chris Paul puts up 10.7 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Kevon Looney averages 6.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Dario Saric averages 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Moses Moody posts 8.7 points, 3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Thunder 117.5 Points Avg. 116 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.7 47.8% Field Goal % 49.5% 37.1% Three Point % 38.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.