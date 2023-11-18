Thunder vs. Warriors November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (5-1) clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in league) and 1 block.
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
- The Thunder are getting 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.
- Jalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown with 5.7 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).
- Chris Paul puts up 10.7 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
- Kevon Looney averages 6.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Dario Saric averages 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.
- Moses Moody posts 8.7 points, 3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.
Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Thunder
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|116
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.7
|47.8%
|Field Goal %
|49.5%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
