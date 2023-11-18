The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Texas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Texas has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Longhorns have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Iowa State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cyclones have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000
To Win the Big 12 -165 Bet $165 to win $100

