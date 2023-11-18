The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) hit the road for a Sun Belt battle against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Texas State has the 91st-ranked defense this year (28.5 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 21st-best with 34.9 points per game. Arkansas State ranks 78th in total yards per game (371.4), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 431.4 total yards allowed per contest.

We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Texas State Arkansas State 454.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (83rd) 400.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.4 (113th) 200.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.2 (79th) 253.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (73rd) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,454 yards (245.4 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 1,050 rushing yards on 159 carries with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has collected 350 yards on 71 carries, scoring two times.

Joey Hobert's 804 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has collected 64 catches and seven touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has caught 45 passes for 527 yards (52.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ashtyn Hawkins has been the target of 62 passes and compiled 39 receptions for 523 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has 1,834 passing yards, or 183.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has collected 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 33.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quez Cross, has carried the ball 96 times for 522 yards (52.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has totaled 491 yards on 114 carries with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has hauled in 503 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Rucker has recorded 461 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 395 reciving yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

