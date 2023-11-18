Texas vs. Iowa State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Texas vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (46)
|Texas 28, Iowa State 21
Week 12 Big 12 Predictions
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 73.3%.
- Against the spread, the Longhorns are 4-6-0 this year.
- Texas is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- This year, three of the Longhorns' 10 games have hit the over.
- The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 8.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Texas contests.
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Cyclones based on the moneyline is 30.8%.
- The Cyclones' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.
- Iowa State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- In the Cyclones' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).
- The average point total for the Iowa State this season is 1.6 points lower than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|33.8
|18.4
|35.2
|14
|33
|20
|Iowa State
|25.7
|19.9
|25
|19.6
|26.4
|20.2
