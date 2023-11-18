How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) take on an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M has the 53rd-ranked offense this season (400.7 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 290.9 yards allowed per game. Abilene Christian's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 455.0 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 73rd with 345.3 total yards per contest.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
How to Watch Week 12 Games
Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics
|Texas A&M
|Abilene Christian
|400.7 (56th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|345.3 (70th)
|290.9 (11th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|455.0 (121st)
|142.6 (87th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|155.5 (51st)
|258.1 (43rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|189.8 (78th)
|11 (29th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (51st)
|11 (100th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (67th)
Texas A&M Stats Leaders
- Max Johnson has 1,452 pass yards for Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- Amari Daniels has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 484 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.
- Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 86 times for 439 yards (43.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Ainias Smith has hauled in 43 receptions for 716 yards (71.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Evan Stewart has put together a 506-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 61 targets.
- Noah Thomas has compiled 23 grabs for 308 yards, an average of 30.8 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.
Abilene Christian Stats Leaders
- Maverick McIvor leads Abilene Christian with 1,823 yards on 145-of-261 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 109 times for 580 yards (58.0 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Jermiah Dobbins has collected 350 yards (on 70 carries) with two touchdowns.
- Blayne Taylor leads his team with 543 receiving yards on 34 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Taelyn Williams has 19 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 244 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Tristan Golightly has racked up 230 reciving yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
