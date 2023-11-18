The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-12.5) 58.5 -550 +400
FanDuel TCU (-12.5) 58.5 -530 +390

TCU vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • TCU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have been favored by 12.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Baylor has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
  • The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

