The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX. The Stars have won four games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 outings for the Stars, their offense has scored 36 goals while their defense has given up 27 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with eight goals (24.2% success rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 3-1-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 11-3-1.

Dallas has 12 points (6-1-0) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 10 times, and are 10-0-0 in those games.

In the three games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-1-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 11th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 5th 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 18th 30.8 Shots 34.3 2nd 23rd 32.1 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 16th 20.41% Power Play % 18.64% 21st 2nd 90.2% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.