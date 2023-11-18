The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won three games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes averaged 10.9 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Mustangs allowed (58.3).

Colorado had a 15-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the 62.9 points per game the Mustangs averaged were just 3.6 more points than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).

When SMU scored more than 59.3 points last season, it went 13-6.

The Mustangs shot 37.9% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.6% the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

The Buffaloes shot 41.3% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule