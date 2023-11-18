When the SMU Mustangs play the Memphis Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Mustangs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

SMU vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+8.5) Under (65) SMU 33, Memphis 29

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Mustangs have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

In games this season when favored by 8.5 points or more, SMU are 5-2 against the spread.

SMU has had two games (out of nine) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 65 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 27.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Tigers' nine games with a set total.

The average total in Memphis games this year is 7.2 fewer points than the point total of 65 in this outing.

Mustangs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 16.4 51 12.2 30 20.6 Memphis 39.7 28.9 39.8 30.2 42.8 26

