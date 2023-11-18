The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-5) hit the road for a CUSA battle against the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (446.2 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 66th in the FBS offensively putting up 388 yards per game. Sam Houston ranks 15th-worst in points per game (19.4), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 69th in the FBS with 26.6 points surrendered per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Sam Houston Western Kentucky 309.6 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (69th) 390.3 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.2 (124th) 89.8 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (110th) 219.8 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.7 (33rd) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,035 yards (203.5 ypg) to lead Sam Houston, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 214 yards (21.4 ypg) on 76 carries with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 87 times for 286 yards (28.6 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith leads his team with 659 receiving yards on 67 receptions with five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has collected 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 40 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,645 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 59.5% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 113 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 36 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 406 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 270 yards (27 per game) with two touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 59 receptions for 740 yards (74 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has caught 29 passes for 363 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dalvin Smith has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 30 grabs for 273 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

