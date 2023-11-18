Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Rockwall High School vs. Waxahachie High School Game - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Waxahachie High School vs. Rockwall High School -- in Allen, TX on Saturday, November 18, starting at 1:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Allen, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Amarillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Witchata Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Rockwall County Games This Week
Rockwall-Heath High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
