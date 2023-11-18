Red Oak High School is on the road against Amarillo High School at 2:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 18.

Red Oak vs. Amarillo High Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT
  • Location: Witchata Falls, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Potter County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Bushland High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Vernon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Marshall High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Ennis High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Sadler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Waxahachie High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 18
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

