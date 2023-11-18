Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Alabama State Hornets and Prairie View A&M Panthers square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Hornets. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-9.0) 42.1 Alabama State 26, Prairie View A&M 17

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Panthers games hit the over.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, just one Hornets game went over the point total.

Panthers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Prairie View A&M 19.9 32.5 28.3 23.7 15.7 36.5 Alabama State 19.1 15.0 17.5 17.0 18.0 15.0

