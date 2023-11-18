Oregon State vs. Washington Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our computer model predicts the Washington Huskies will beat the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Reser Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Oregon State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Washington (+2)
|Under (62.5)
|Washington 32, Oregon State 30
Oregon State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers a 55.6% chance to win.
- The Beavers have beaten the spread five times in nine games.
- In games this season when favored by 2 points or more, Oregon State are 5-4 against the spread.
- Out of nine Beavers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 9.2 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.
Washington Betting Info (2023)
- The Huskies have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Huskies are 4-5-1 ATS this year.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Huskies' 10 games with a set total.
- The average point total for the Washington this season is 0.8 points lower than this game's over/under.
Beavers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oregon State
|37.9
|20.5
|40.0
|12.8
|35.8
|28.2
|Washington
|41.0
|23.5
|40.7
|21.5
|41.5
|26.5
