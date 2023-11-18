Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Oklahoma Sooners and BYU Cougars square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Sooners. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (57.5) Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oklahoma vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Sooners have seven wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 24.5-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Sooners have played 10 games this year and six of them have hit the over.

Oklahoma games have had an average of 60.9 points this season, 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Cougars' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under in BYU games this year is 8.4 less points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sooners vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 41.8 19.8 48.2 16.0 35.8 22.0 BYU 21.9 28.7 26.0 20.4 17.8 37.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.