As we enter Week 12 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the MVFC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

10-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 34-0 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 34-10 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 14-10 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 34-10 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 34-0 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 14-10 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 35-16 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 44-7 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 35-16 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Indiana State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 27-6 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Murray State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 44-7 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-10 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 27-6 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

