Trinity High School - Euless will host Legacy High School on Saturday, November 18 at 4:00 PM CT.

Midland Legacy vs. Trinity Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Bedford, TX

Bedford, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Frenship High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16

6:30 PM CT on November 16 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Permian High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17

7:00 PM CT on November 17 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School