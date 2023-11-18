The Pacific Tigers (1-2) take on the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacific vs. Lamar matchup.

Lamar vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Lamar vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lamar put together a 14-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Cardinals were 7-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Pacific put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.

