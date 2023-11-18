The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Giddey tallied 19 points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 128-109 win against the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Giddey's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors allowed 117.1 points per contest last year, 21st in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2023 26 19 6 1 3 0 2 11/3/2023 31 18 5 4 0 0 0

