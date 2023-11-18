Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. If you're considering a bet on Pavelski against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In six of 15 games this year, Pavelski has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Pavelski has a point in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 15 games this year, Pavelski has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 4 14 Points 4 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

