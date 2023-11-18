Best Bets & Odds for the Iowa vs. Illinois Game – Saturday, November 18
Big Ten foes will clash when the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Iowa vs. Illinois?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Iowa 28, Illinois 14
- Iowa has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).
- The Hawkeyes have a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3%).
- Illinois has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Fighting Illini have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Hawkeyes have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Iowa (-3)
- Iowa has played nine games, posting four wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).
- Thus far in 2023 Illinois has two wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (32.5)
- This season, five of Iowa's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 32.5 points.
- There have been nine Illinois games that have ended with a combined score over 32.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 10.1 points more than the total of 32.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Iowa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|36.8
|38.3
|35.0
|Implied Total AVG
|24.1
|26.2
|21.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-1
|2-2-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.1
|44.1
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.1
|26.3
|28.3
|ATS Record
|2-8-0
|0-6-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|0-2
|2-1
