The Houston Christian Huskies (5-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Husky Stadium in a Southland battle.

Houston Christian is compiling 351.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 65th in the FCS. Defensively, the Huskies rank 62nd, allowing 351.2 yards per contest. Incarnate Word has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 19th-best in points per game (32.3) and 16th-best in points allowed per game (19.0).

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Houston Christian 471.0 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.7 (90th) 294.9 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (38th) 157.2 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (58th) 313.8 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (68th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 2,064 yards on 153-of-237 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Timothy Carter, has carried the ball 57 times for 377 yards (41.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jarrell Wiley has racked up 306 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter paces his team with 989 receiving yards on 59 catches with seven touchdowns.

Caleb Chapman has 31 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 486 yards (54.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jaelin Campbell has racked up 431 reciving yards (47.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has 1,717 passing yards for Houston Christian, completing 55.1% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jesse Valenzuela has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 458 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Darryle Evans has carried the ball 78 times for 332 yards (36.9 per game).

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 41 receptions for 603 yards (67.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has put together a 223-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on nine targets.

Deuce McMillan has been the target of 10 passes and racked up 15 catches for 213 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

