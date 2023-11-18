The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Houston Cougars (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Oklahoma State sports the 44th-ranked offense this season (418.9 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 435.8 yards allowed per game. Houston is posting 24.1 points per contest on offense this season (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 30.8 points per game (105th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Houston Oklahoma State 367 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.9 (47th) 411 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.8 (118th) 120.1 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (56th) 246.9 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.6 (49th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (41st)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,404 passing yards (240.4 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes. He's thrown 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 342 yards (34.2 ypg) on 111 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 82 times for 400 yards (40 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has collected 58 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 776 (77.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 457-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 39 passes on 52 targets.

Matthew Golden's 38 receptions (on 62 targets) have netted him 404 yards (40.4 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has compiled 2,139 yards (213.9 ypg) on 188-of-324 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,249 yards (124.9 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 177 yards (17.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 43 receptions for 530 yards (53 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brennan Presley has grabbed 50 passes while averaging 45.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jaden Bray has been the target of 43 passes and racked up 26 grabs for 344 yards, an average of 34.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma State or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.