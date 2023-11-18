Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Incarnate Word Cardinals and Houston Christian Huskies go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cardinals. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-6.8) 48.9 Incarnate Word 28, Houston Christian 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record last year.

Huskies games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

No Cardinals three games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huskies vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 26.3 25.9 33 8.5 21 39.8 Incarnate Word 32.3 19 39 21.3 27 17.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.