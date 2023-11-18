Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Dallas County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Justin F Kimball School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
