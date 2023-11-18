Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Brown County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
May High School at Leveretts Chapel High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
