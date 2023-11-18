The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) are 12.5-point favorites when they host the Baylor Bears (3-7) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. An over/under of 58.5 is set for the contest.

TCU is averaging 28.9 points per game offensively this year (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 24.8 points per game (58th) on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor ranks 98th in points per game (22.9), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 32.4 points surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

TCU vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -12.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Baylor vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Baylor Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bears are accumulating 350.3 yards per game (-71-worst in college football) and conceding 405.7 (97th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Bears are putting up 22.3 points per game (-38-worst in college football), and allowing 38 per game (-104-worst).

Baylor is 75th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (249.7 per game), and -58-worst in passing yards conceded (247.3).

The Bears are -80-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (100.7), and -14-worst in rushing yards given up (158.3).

The Bears are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Baylor has gone over the total twice.

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Baylor has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Five of Baylor's nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

This season, Baylor has been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

Baylor has been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Baylor to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has put up 1,991 passing yards, or 199.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 428 yards on 98 carries so far this year.

Dawson Pendergrass has rushed for 295 yards on 64 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 592 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Drake Dabney has caught 27 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (45.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 50 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 392 yards.

Byron Vaughns has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 20 tackles.

Matt Jones, Baylor's top tackler, has 53 tackles, eight TFL, and three sacks this year.

Caden Jenkins has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.