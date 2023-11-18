The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by averaging 454.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 90th (394.6 yards allowed per game). Baylor ranks 98th in points per game (22.9), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 32.4 points surrendered per contest.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Key Statistics

Baylor TCU 385.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.4 (21st) 400.6 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (83rd) 111.1 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.3 (67th) 274.2 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.1 (13th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,991 yards (199.1 ypg) while completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 98 times for 428 yards (42.8 per game).

Dawson Pendergrass has racked up 64 carries and totaled 295 yards with five touchdowns while also gaining 162 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's 592 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 catches on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Drake Dabney has caught 27 passes and compiled 452 receiving yards (45.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 24 catches (on 50 targets) have netted him 392 yards (39.2 ypg).

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,509 yards (150.9 ypg) on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 249 rushing yards on 45 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,006 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Savion Williams' 474 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 36 receptions and four touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 36 receptions totaling 460 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 49 passes and compiled 33 catches for 312 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

