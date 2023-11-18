Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) are heavily favored, by 41.5 points, versus the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian matchup.
Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-41.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
Abilene Christian vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Abilene Christian has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- Texas A&M is 5-4-1 ATS this season.
