The Washington State Cougars (4-6), with college football's third-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) and their ninth-ranked air attack on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Washington State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Washington State (-4.5) 63.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington State (-4.5) 64.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Washington State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Colorado has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Washington State & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Colorado To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.