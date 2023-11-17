Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wall High School vs. Childress High School Game - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 17, Childress High School will host Wall High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wall vs. Childress Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Post, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.