UTSA vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 17
The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the South Florida Bulls (5-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 67.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.
UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
UTSA vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-16)
|67.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-16.5)
|66.5
|-950
|+610
UTSA vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- UTSA has put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 16 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- South Florida has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 16-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
