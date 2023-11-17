The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome in an AAC battle.

UTSA ranks 50th in total offense (407.7 yards per game) and 55th in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per game) this season. South Florida ranks 49th in points per game (30.1), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.6 points surrendered per contest.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has recorded 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) on 162-of-252 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (60.6 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 89 times for 482 yards (48.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 801 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 93 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 481 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 29 receptions for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 2,538 passing yards (253.8 per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes. He's tossed 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has run for 690 yards on 145 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Sean Atkins' 808 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 69 catches on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has 31 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 543 yards (54.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 26 receptions (on 47 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

