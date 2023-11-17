In the matchup between the UTSA Roadrunners and South Florida Bulls on Friday, November 17 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Roadrunners to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UTSA vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) UTSA 38, South Florida 23

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.

The Roadrunners have four wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

UTSA has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 16.5-point favorites (0-1).

There have been three Roadrunners games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 9.2 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 16.5-point underdogs this year, South Florida is 1-0 against the spread.

Out of the Bulls' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average point total for the South Florida this season is 4.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Roadrunners vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.5 24.6 33 22.2 30 27 South Florida 30.1 35.6 24.8 29.8 35.4 41.4

